Art that speaks for itself: exhibit skillfully pairs artworks with audio

Never have I been more certain that art has usurped religion than when I stood in the cavernous entrance of the new Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art. Unfortunately, what I saw is under embargo until this Cape Town museum opens its doors in September, but I can reveal that Thomas Heatherwick's design is cathedral-like and will usher into its bosom many new art converts.

The Confessional, an exhibition curated by artist Liberty Battson at the Absa Gallery, further affirms how art is fulfilling the role religion or churches once played.

The confession box structures might not be present in this exhibition as the title implies - the focus is on the process that takes place within. A fundamental aspect of the confession booth is secrecy; the penitent might be on view to the public but can't be seen by the priest - only heard.

Each artwork is paired with an audio recording detailing the artist's "confession". The headphones which hang by an invisible fish gut next to each work remind visitors of the invisible works tied to the visual ones. These pairings are successful as they bind you to the artworks - forcing you to look at them for the length of the recording and encouraging you to discover how the audio relates to them.