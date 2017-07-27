Momo Bauhaus branches out with new Illovo eatery

For Joburg’s foodies, the words “delicious, Asian and food” are guaranteed to bring Momo Bauhaus – the popular Greenside eatery focusing on buns, bowls and sushi.

For the last year, it’s been almost impossible to get a table at this casual eatery, and for good reason – the Asian-inspired meals are the ultimate in flavour and freshness.

If you’re already bowing down to the altar of Momo, you’ll be thrilled to know that the creative team has opened a new addition to the Momo family, with Momo Soko having opened its doors in Illovo.