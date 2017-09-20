Coobs chef expands culinary empire with Italian eatery

First came Coobs in Parkhurst – now a fine-dining favourite, then came The National in Parktown North – now a popular neighbourhood dining room away from home, and after that came The Federal - Melville’s answer to a New York-style diner.

Now, chef James Diack is looking to repeat his previous successes with his fourth Joburg eatery: Il Contadino.

Set to open in mid-October just one road away from The National, the restaurant’s core concept will be about rural eating, which James describes as “honest food, with clean flavours, made from exceptional ingredients that are available from the area and in that season.”