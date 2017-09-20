RECIPE: Gourmet bobotie burgers

Makes: 6 - 8 burger patties

Ingredients:

1 thick slice white bread, crusts removed

250ml (1 cup) milk

30ml (2 tbsp) oil

1 onion, finely chopped

30ml (2 tbsp) curry paste or powder

1kg beef mince

Salt and black pepper

10 dried apricots, soaked in boiling water for 30 minutes, finely chopped

1 large egg

zest and juice of 1 lemon

Method:

1. Soak the bread in the milk.

2. Heat the oil and fry the onion till soft. Add the curry paste or powder and fry till fragrant. Remove from heat and cool.

3. In a bowl, combine the mince with the cooked onion mixture and season. Squeeze the milk from the bread, reserving the milk, and add the bread to the mince with the apricots. Mix well.

4. Beat the egg with the reserved milk and add to the mince with the lemon zest and juice.

5. Shape the mince into 6-8 patties. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes, then fry in a little hot oil in a non-stick pan for 8-10 minutes on each side.

6. Serve in rolls with fried onions, tomato, lettuce, chutney and chips if you desire