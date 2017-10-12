Are your kids eating the right breakfast? Take the test here

What did your child have for breakfast today? Something as simple as deciding what to serve your kids before school could have a profound effect on their ability to pay attention in class.

This year, South Africa celebrates National Nutrition Week from October 9 to 15. It’s a reminder for South Africans to think about the nutrition choices they make as individuals and as parents, and to realise how optimal nutrition will help them lead healthier, more balanced lives.

With nutrition in the spotlight, Rama wanted to remind the country of the importance of a good breakfast, particularly for schoolchildren.

Unilever recently commissioned a scientific white paper on the value of habitually eating a nutritious breakfast, in relation to the growth and development of children in South Africa.