One dish wonders: single-focus eateries delight Cape Town foodies

The vegan white broth has all the comfort of coconut, miso and lemongrass with roast aubergine, tofu and turnip. The green pescatarian option, dashi broth with kombu, evokes the ocean, with steamed fish and vegetables.

Chef Danielle has just added a golden bowl salad of turmeric quinoa with kimchi and roast sweet potato, and she’s developing chilled broth recipes for summer.

“Broth is super simple, clean and not fussy,” she says, “and adapts to whatever you’re in the mood for.”