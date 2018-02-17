App Review
Cocktail app puts a sassy mixologist in your pocket
18 February 2018 - 00:00
Pixel art and cocktail making may seem an odd pairing, but like mescal and tonic it seems to work. 'Mixel' allows you to add the drinks ingredients you have on hand to your digital fridge and the app will tell you what cocktails you can make out of them - in a sassy, amusing fashion.
