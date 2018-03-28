RECIPE: Baked white chocolate & carrot cheesecake
Looking to wow your guests? They'll no doubt be impressed when you cut into this cheese cake to reveal there's a carrot cake hidden inside
Serves: 12
Sweet pastry base:
560g unsalted butter
280g caster sugar
A pinch of salt
4 extra large eggs
Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
960g (8 cups) cake flour
Carrot cake:
2 extra- large eggs
250ml (1 cup) sugar
2.5ml (½ tsp) vanilla essence
185ml (¾ cup) sunflower oil
120g (250ml) flour
2.5ml (½ tsp) baking powder
5ml (1 tsp) bicarbonate of soda
5ml (1 tsp) ground cinnamon
2.5ml (½ tsp) salt
1 ripe banana, peeled and mashed
1 ripe pear, peeled and mashed
250ml (1 cup) grated carrot
100ml desiccated coconut
125ml (½ cup) chopped walnuts or pecan nuts
125ml (½ cup) crushed pineapple, well drained
Cheesecake:
750g cream cheese at room temperature
200g (1 cup) caster sugar
Finely grated zest and juice of 2 lemons
6 extra-large eggs
200g good quality white chocolate
250ml (1 cup) cream, at room temperature
80ml (⅓ cup) cake flour
Method:
1. For the pastry, cream butter, sugar, salt, eggs and vanilla together. Add the lemon zest and fold in the flour until just combined. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate till needed.
2. Preheat the oven to 180° C. Grease and line a 23cm cake pan with baking paper.
3. For the carrot cake, beat the eggs, sugar and vanilla essence together and slowly add the oil. Sift the dry ingredients together and add the mashed fruit, carrot, coconut, nuts and pineapple. Add the fruit mixture to the egg mixture.
4. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 40-50 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool in the pan.
5. For the cheesecake, place the cream cheese in an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and add caster sugar, lemon zest and juice. Beat very well, scraping down the sides of the bowl. Add the eggs.
6. Melt the chocolate in the cream over a medium heat, remove from the heat and fold into the egg mixture.
7. Lastly, fold in the flour and set aside until needed.
8. Roll out the pastry to line the base and sides of a deep 25cm springform pan. Line with baking paper, weighing down with dried beans and bake blind at 160°C for 10 minutes. Remove the paper and beans and bake for a further 5 minutes until light golden in colour.
9. Trim the carrot cake so it's slightly smaller than the pastry case and place the cake in the centre of the pastry base, leaving a border of about 2cm between the diameter of the cake and the pastry case.
10. Pour the cheesecake mixture over the carrot cake covering the cake completely (that's the surprise when it's cut) and bake at 160°C for about 30 to 40 minutes - the mixture should be set but still wobbly in the centre.
11. Allow to cool before storing covered in the fridge. Best served the next day.