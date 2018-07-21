RECIPE: Daube Languedocienne (beef braised in red wine)

This famous beef stew hails from the Languedoc region in the south of France. It's named after the covered casserole dish it's traditionally cooked in, which is called a daubière

This famous beef stew hails from the Languedoc region in the south of France. It's named after the covered casserole dish it's traditionally cooked in, which is called a daubière