RECIPE: Daube Languedocienne (beef braised in red wine)
This famous beef stew hails from the Languedoc region in the south of France. It's named after the covered casserole dish it's traditionally cooked in, which is called a daubière
22 July 2018 - 00:00
This famous beef stew hails from the Languedoc region in the south of France. It's named after the covered casserole dish it's traditionally cooked in, which is called a daubière
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.