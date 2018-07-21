Have scientists discovered the cure for old age?

Genetics experts introduced hair loss and wrinkles in a mouse then reversed them‚ raising hopes that they have discovered a cure for symptoms of old age.

Keshav Singh‚ from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the US‚ said what he and his colleagues had observed my manipulating mitochondrial DNA was remarkable.

“This mouse model should provide an unprecedented opportunity for the development of preventive and therapeutic drug development strategies ... for the treatment of ageing-associated skin and hair pathology and other human diseases in which mitochondrial dysfunction plays a significant role‚” he said in the journal Cell Death & Disease.