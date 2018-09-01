Trending
Why you should consider ditching your pans & cooking on giant salt slab
Jenny Kay gives cooking on a hefty block of pink Himalayan salt a bash - and she'll never grill a steak another way again
02 September 2018 - 00:00
Jenny Kay gives cooking on a hefty block of pink Himalayan salt a bash - and she'll never grill a steak another way again
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.