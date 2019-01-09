RECIPE | Potato & cheese sailboats
Which child wouldn't be delighted to find one of these whimsical savoury snacks in their lunchbox?
Makes: 16
Ingredients:
4 large potatoes
30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil
Salt and pepper
2.5ml (½ tsp) paprika (optional)
16 slices emmentaler or other cheese
16 small basil leaves
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Cut the potatoes in quarters, lengthways, to make wedges and place in a large bowl with the olive oil. Season with salt, pepper and paprika, if using, and toss to coat well.
- Arrange the wedges on a baking tray, skin-side down, and roast for about 40 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.
- Cut the cheese slices into triangles to make the “sails” and skewer each one on a toothpick.
- Skewer a small basil leave on top for a flag.
- Push each sail into a potato wedge, and serve standing upright.