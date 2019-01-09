Food

RECIPE | Potato & cheese sailboats

Which child wouldn't be delighted to find one of these whimsical savoury snacks in their lunchbox?

09 January 2019 - 09:59 By Raphaella Frame-Tolme
Potato and cheese sailboats.
Image: Sean Calitz

Makes: 16

Ingredients:

4 large potatoes

30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil

Salt and pepper

2.5ml (½ tsp) paprika (optional)

16 slices emmentaler or other cheese

16 small basil leaves

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  2. Cut the potatoes in quarters, lengthways, to make wedges and place in a large bowl with the olive oil. Season with salt, pepper and paprika, if using, and toss to coat well.
  3. Arrange the wedges on a baking tray, skin-side down, and roast for about 40 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.
  4. Cut the cheese slices into triangles to make the “sails” and skewer each one on a toothpick.
  5. Skewer a small basil leave on top for a flag.
  6. Push each sail into a potato wedge, and serve standing upright.

