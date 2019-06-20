Jozi cooks rejoice: Yuppiechef is opening two new retail stores soon

Originally a purely online shopping platform, Yuppiechef opened its first physical store in Cape Town in 2015. The Mother City now boasts four brick-and-mortar kitchenware stores. But up on the Highveld, the only way to shop at Yuppiechef has been to "click and add to cart".

That's all about to change, now that the award-winning brand has announced it will open two retail stores in Johannesburg on June 28. They will be in Sandton City and the Mall of Africa.

The new stores will combine the best of online and traditional shopping, thanks to free wi-fi and products labelled with QR codes. Once you scan one of these codes with your smartphone, you'll be taken to the Yuppiechef website, where you can read up about the product, watch videos about it and read customer reviews.

Alternatively, you can browse through products online and then go in-store to check it out in person before making a purchase.

After you've bought something, you can either take it with you immediately, or opt to have it delivered to your home.