Pick 'n Pay goes 'nude': retailer trials plastic-free fruit & veg shopping
14 July 2019 - 00:00
Imagine shopping for your fresh produce without a sniff of plastic or packaging. Although not an entirely new concept in retailing in SA, when one large retailer goes big on "nude" fruit and vegetables in 13 stores across the country, it's good news...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.