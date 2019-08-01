Celeb chef Siba Mtongana on her fave place to eat out & more

What indulgence would you never forgo?

I adore a fresh loaf of good-quality bread – it is my weakness. And a little knob of butter goes a long way.

Who is your design icon?

Laduma Ngxokolo of MaXhosa by Laduma, for sure! I’m obsessed with all things local, and in the design space Ngxokolo is making waves abroad with his gorgeous designs inspired by the patterns, colours, and vibrancy of my own tribe, the Xhosa clan.

Tell us about your top beauty balms.

I was blessed with good skin, so I keep my beauty routine fairly simple. My hands, however, take a beating in the kitchen, so I use nourishing, natural, homemade scrubs and oils to rescue them.

The tech gadget couldn't you live without?

Wireless headphones. I spend so much time on the phone – catching up with family while on the road, doing interviews, and running my business – that hands-free earphones are a dream come true.

Tell us about a piece of clothing that you instantly loved, bought and still have in your wardrobe years later.

A pair of shoes that I bought with my first pay cheque: a classic pair of gorgeous leather brogues, which are back in fashion – to my delight.