SA celeb chefs snap up awards at the world cookbook 'Oscars'

Two local female celebrity chefs have triumphed at the 24th annual Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

Known as the "Oscars" of the cookbook world, this year's awards ceremony was recently held in Macao, China. Books from 216 countries competed for top honours.

Chef Zola Nene, star of Mzansi Magic's Celeb Feasts with Zola, first bagged one of these prestigious awards in 2017, for her debut book Simply Delicious.

Now she's done it again.

Nene's second book, Simply Zola, was named the world's best English cookbook by a TV celebrity chef.