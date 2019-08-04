Food

RECIPE | Seven-hour leg of lamb

04 August 2019 - 00:00 By Marlene van der Westhuizen

"This is a traditional way to prepare a leg of lamb in the French countryside. Each little village claims that its variation of the "sept heures" recipe is the absolute best," says chef and cookbook author Marlene van der Westhuizen.

"Use a close-fitting, lidded casserole dish that will accommodate the entire leg. Ask your butcher to saw through the shank bone without quite detaching it, so that you can easily bend it back for a close fit."..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Wow! Here's what a record-breaking ring with 7,777 diamonds looks like The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Selling for up to R21,000/kg, truffles could be black gold for patient SA ... Food
  3. Want to live to a ripe old age? Don't get married, says proudly single ... Lifestyle
  4. Where are these Bachelorettes now? Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Eagle tears snake apart and eats it while it's still alive Travel

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X