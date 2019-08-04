RECIPE | Seven-hour leg of lamb

"This is a traditional way to prepare a leg of lamb in the French countryside. Each little village claims that its variation of the "sept heures" recipe is the absolute best," says chef and cookbook author Marlene van der Westhuizen.



"Use a close-fitting, lidded casserole dish that will accommodate the entire leg. Ask your butcher to saw through the shank bone without quite detaching it, so that you can easily bend it back for a close fit."..