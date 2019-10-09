SA gains another Michelin-starred chef as Jean Delport wins big

The 2020 edition of the Michelin guide to Great Britain and Ireland was recently released, and with it comes fantastic news for SA: Restaurant Interlude, an eatery headed by Capetonian chef Jean Delport, has been awarded its first Michelin star.

Delport, who previously worked at Benguela on Main, traded Somerset West for West Sussex early last year, when he took up the challenge to create a new fine-dining restaurant at the historic Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens estate in England.

“I was lucky enough to bring a handful of guys with me from South Africa to do what we wanted to do ... to try to do something that's different,” Delport told Cape Talk.