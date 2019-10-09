Food

SA gains another Michelin-starred chef as Jean Delport wins big

09 October 2019 - 13:18 By Toni Jaye Singer
You'll find a South African chef in the 2020 Michelin Guide to Great Britain and Ireland - Chef Jean Delport, of Restaurant Interlude.
You'll find a South African chef in the 2020 Michelin Guide to Great Britain and Ireland - Chef Jean Delport, of Restaurant Interlude.
Image: Supplied

The 2020 edition of the Michelin guide to Great Britain and Ireland was recently released, and with it comes fantastic news for SA: Restaurant Interlude, an eatery headed by Capetonian chef Jean Delport, has been awarded its first Michelin star.

Delport, who previously worked at Benguela on Main, traded Somerset West for West Sussex early last year, when he took up the challenge to create a new fine-dining restaurant at the historic Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens estate in England.

“I was lucky enough to bring a handful of guys with me from South Africa to do what we wanted to do ... to try to do something that's different,” Delport told Cape Talk.

The restaurant, which is a mere 10 months old, has been praised by the Michelin Guide for its skilfully crafted dishes which “show good balance in their textures and flavours, and have a creative, original style”.

In dreaming up these dishes, Delport stays true to the South African notion, “local is lekker”.

The Michelin-starred chef told Cape Talk that their “surprise” multi-course tasting menus are all “inspired by the gardens” of Leonardslee.

“Every single course has an element that we've either foraged, grown or farmed on the estate.” 

Delport is the second Mzansi chef to earn a Michelin star. The first was Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, whose eatery, JAN, in Nice, France, holds a one-star rating

Van der Westhuizen was quick to welcome Delport to the “club”.

“YES! South Africa has done it again, showing the world that our culinary expertise competes with the best in the world. A huge congrats to [Jean Delport] and his team,” he said on Instagram.

WHAT MICHELIN STARS MEAN

In a nod to Michelin's roots as a road-trip travel guide, the stars represent the following: 

  • One star: High-quality cooking, worth a stop.
  • Two stars: Excellent cooking, worth a detour.
  • Three stars: Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey. — Wanted Online

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Plate like a Michelin-star chef with Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen crockery

The multi-talented chef has teamed up with Hertex to create a striking range of tableware for their in-house brand, HAUS
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

The simple reason no SA restaurant has ever been awarded a Michelin star

Steve Steinfeld on the 'Great Michelin Myth', and why our obsession with this international food guide isn't doing our local chefs any favours
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Chef puffed up & steaming over Michelin's cheddar souffle slur

French chef Marc Veyrat is disputing his restaurant's loss of a Michelin star in court
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 7 tourism wonders every South African should see at least once in their lives Travel
  2. Why don't you know about Chicken Licken's 'secret menu'? Cause it's secret ... Lifestyle
  3. Who wore it best: Keke Palmer vs Beyonce The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Maps Maponyane has got his buns in a row flipping burgers: Here's what you need ... Food
  5. Travel through time inside R20k-a-day retro Clifton holiday villa Travel

Latest Videos

Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
Oprah graduate schooling her family on black tax goes viral
X