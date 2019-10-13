Globetrotting has given celeb chef Lorna Maseko a taste for Spanish food

Celebrity chef Lorna Maseko had her followers green with envy when she posted pictures on Instagram of her recent trip to Seville, Spain.



While the seasons have changed since she explored the charming province of Andalusia, her Instagram photos remain a reminder of the good times she had chasing the sun, familiarising her taste buds with specialities of the region while sipping on delicious servings of Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla gin...