Globetrotting has given celeb chef Lorna Maseko a taste for Spanish food
13 October 2019 - 00:00
Celebrity chef Lorna Maseko had her followers green with envy when she posted pictures on Instagram of her recent trip to Seville, Spain.
While the seasons have changed since she explored the charming province of Andalusia, her Instagram photos remain a reminder of the good times she had chasing the sun, familiarising her taste buds with specialities of the region while sipping on delicious servings of Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla gin...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.