RECIPE | Grilled veggie platter with a trio of dips
Prep-ahead platters make for effortless entertaining; this one is served with homemade hummus, pesto and sundried tomato dips
03 November 2019 - 00:00
Serves: 6
Prep time: 20 - 25 minutes..
Serves: 6
Prep time: 20 - 25 minutes..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.