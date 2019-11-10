Cookbook Review

Cookbook 'Fire Islands' will transport you to alluring Indonesia

British food writer Eleanor Ford, in her cookbook Fire Islands, Recipes from Indonesia, describes turmeric (kunyit) as “glorious and golden”.



Fresh, it looks a little like ginger, she says, but with thinner nubby fingers and a golden tan to the skin. Inside, the flesh is vivid orange. Ground turmeric can be easier to use, but “it lacks the pepper-ginger notes of fresh turmeric”...