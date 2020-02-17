Food

Calls for woman to be banned for eating pasta with gravy in Italy

17 February 2020 - 05:58 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The woman shared her dinner on the 'Rate My Plate' Facebook page, where people judge each other's cooking skills, and it caused a stir.
The woman shared her dinner on the 'Rate My Plate' Facebook page, where people judge each other's cooking skills, and it caused a stir.
Image: Rate My Plate via Facebook

Yikes! Talk about taking a traditional meal too seriously.

A woman's "classic pasta and gravy" dish had Italians up in arms, saying the woman should receive a lifetime ban from Italy.

The woman, identified as Kristi D, shared a snap of pasta topped with instant gravy on the 'Rate My Plate' Facebook page, where people judge each other's cooking skills, and it caused a stir.

The post has since gone viral, receiving almost 10,000 likes and more than 29,000 comments from users who had mixed reactions.

Classic Pasta & Gravy by Kristi D

Posted by Rate My Plate on Friday, February 7, 2020

Many said they found the dish "disgusting", and a few said they “loved” it

One user said: "Pasta and gravy is something unbelievably disgusting. I am Italian and my eyes are bleeding."

"I just heard, you've got a lifetime ban from Italy," said another one.

Another user said: “There is no such thing as 'classic' pasta and gravy. No such thing. Not on any Italian menu in any Italian restaurant. No Italian chef would ever cook it. No mama’s secret recipe and not in any Italian recipe book nowhere ever!

“You seriously need to take some cooking classes or just takeaways and never ever suggest this abomination (look it up) is a 'classic' ever again!”

MORE

'White people's food' is a real thing

White people + bland food = same WhatsApp group
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Following the food: A rugby Championship culinary delight

Durba, Mendoza, Brisbane,Wellington, Port Elizabeth and Pretoria: We've got your tastebuds covered during the Rugby Championship.
Sport
1 year ago

Buy the best: we put supermarket potato salads to the taste test

Our judges have spoken: here's where to head to pick up a delicious ready-made side dish for your next braai
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Mandla, Rabia are Sona fashion goals - four times they rocked red carpet Lifestyle
  2. Best and worst dressed A-listers on the #SONA2020 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Zozi Tunzi was a 'regal African queen' in her Sona gown, says celeb designer The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. This iconic Madiba car vanished 30 years ago - now it may have been found Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | The strange and the sublime: fashion on the #Sona2020 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Politicians react to SONA 2020
#SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know