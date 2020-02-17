Calls for woman to be banned for eating pasta with gravy in Italy
Yikes! Talk about taking a traditional meal too seriously.
A woman's "classic pasta and gravy" dish had Italians up in arms, saying the woman should receive a lifetime ban from Italy.
The woman, identified as Kristi D, shared a snap of pasta topped with instant gravy on the 'Rate My Plate' Facebook page, where people judge each other's cooking skills, and it caused a stir.
The post has since gone viral, receiving almost 10,000 likes and more than 29,000 comments from users who had mixed reactions.
Many said they found the dish "disgusting", and a few said they “loved” it
One user said: "Pasta and gravy is something unbelievably disgusting. I am Italian and my eyes are bleeding."
"I just heard, you've got a lifetime ban from Italy," said another one.
Another user said: “There is no such thing as 'classic' pasta and gravy. No such thing. Not on any Italian menu in any Italian restaurant. No Italian chef would ever cook it. No mama’s secret recipe and not in any Italian recipe book nowhere ever!
“You seriously need to take some cooking classes or just takeaways and never ever suggest this abomination (look it up) is a 'classic' ever again!”