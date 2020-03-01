What I Cooked This Week

Chef Lapo Magni's ostrich tagliata is made easy (& fun) thanks to UCOOK

It was easy enough to prepare — and tasted delicious — even after Hillary Biller lost the the recipe

There's nothing nicer after a long day at the office than to get back to a home-cooked meal. To take it one step back, you can come home to a box full of exciting ingredients, all perfectly measured out with not a hint of wastage, a recipe card and bottle of wine to go with the meal. This was the UCOOK (http://ucook.co.za) meal kit delivered to my home this week.



The problem was that, after unpacking everything, I misplaced the recipe card and had to guess what UCOOK guest chef Lapo Magni of Lapo's Kitchen in Cape Town's kit had in mind for the two fillets of ostrich steak, fresh figs, rosemary, huge potato, cashew nuts, broccoli florets, balsamic vinegar and coconut sugar...