RECIPE | Jamie Oliver's five-ingredient chicken pot pie
This quick and easy recipe is the perfect dinner time fix during lockdown
Much-loved celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's book 5 Ingredients - Quick & Easy Food (Penguin Random House) is the perfect cooking companion during lockdown when grocery shopping can be tricky and you may not have a wealth of ingredients on hand.
It's filled with a host of recipes for delicious dishes which are all prepared using basic pantry staples and no more than five additional ingredients.
Why not try Oliver's recipe for this crowd-pleasing chicken pot pie from the book tonight?
Serves: 4
Total cooking time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
2 onions
600g free-range chicken thighs, skin off, bone out
350g mixed mushrooms
1 bunch of fresh thyme (30g)
375g block of all-butter puff pastry (cold)
From the pantry:
20ml olive oil
Sea salt
Black pepper
1 tbsp red wine vinegar
150ml water
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 220°C/gas 7.
- Place a 30cm non-stick ovenproof frying pan on a high heat, with a smaller non-stick pan on a medium heat alongside.
- Pour 15ml (1 tbsn) olive oil into the larger pan.
- Peel and roughly chop the onions, adding them to the larger pan as you go.
- Roughly chop two-thirds of the thighs, finely chop the rest, and add to the onion pan. Cook for 6 minutes, or until golden, stirring occasionally.
- Meanwhile, place the mushrooms in the dry pan, tearing up any larger ones. Let them toast and get nutty for 4 minutes, then tip into the chicken pan and strip in half the thyme leaves.
- Remove the pan from the heat, add a pinch of sea salt and black pepper, then stir in the red wine vinegar and water.
- Working quickly, roll out the pastry so it’s 2cm bigger than the pan, then place it over the filling, using a wooden spoon to push it into the edges. Very lightly criss-cross the pastry, then brush with 5ml (1 tsp) olive oil. Poke the remaining thyme sprigs into the middle of the pie.
- Bake at the bottom of the oven for 15 minutes, or until golden and puffed up.
• Recipe and image from '5 Ingredients — Quick & Easy Food by Jamie Oliver' (Penguin Random House).