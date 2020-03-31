Amabookabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles - Sara-Jayne Makwala King

Amabookabooka, the literary podcast produced by Jonathan Ancer and Dan Dewes, is making a comeback in the time of Covid-19, aptly titled 'The Quarantine Chronicles".

For the next 21 days the twosome hope to interview an author a day via everybody's favourite quarantine mode of communication, Zoom.

Author’s lockdown: T-17: Today’s guest on Amaboobabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles podcast is the queen of late night radio and gritty memoirs.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King is the author of Killing Karoline, which documents her journey from Karoline to Sara-Jayne back to Karoline and then finally - and triumphantly - to Sara-Jayne once again.

It’s a powerful and poignant story about an affair between a black man and a white woman in apartheid South Africa, a primal wound, identity, adoption, belonging, sort of belonging, not really belonging, rejection, loss, hair trauma, the pencil test, race and racism.

The book, like Sara-Jayne herself, is smart, thoughtful and authentic. Sara-Jayne gives Amabookabooka a sneak preview of the new book she’s working on … it’s riveting and we are desperate for her to finish it so we can read it.