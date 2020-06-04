Eight easy recipes for boozy dishes that'll lift your spirits

A splash of alcohol bolsters the flavour of many a dish — even something as simple as a supper of bangers and mash. So now that you've had a chance to restock your drinks cupboard after the end of the booze ban, why not take your favourite tipple beyond the bottle and onto your plate?

Braai masters are sure to want to try these easy recipes for beer-marinated chicken thighs, tipsy tequila steak and whisky-sozzled lamb or pork ribs. Alcohol is a great addition to the marinades in these dishes as it helps to tenderise the meat.

Fans of French food will adore these classic recipes for beef Bourguignon, chicken coq au vin blanc and French onion soup. While vegetarians can bake up a batch of posh beer-and-brie pies, or roast some meat-free sausages with wine and grapes.

Cheers to boozy dishes that'll lift your spirit!