Food

Eight easy recipes for boozy dishes that'll lift your spirits

Think tasty tequila-sozzled steak, a wonderfully warming beef and red wine stew, posh beer and brie pies, and more

04 June 2020 - 09:17 By Toni Jaye Singer and Hilary Biller
From left: beer-marinaded chicken thighs, beef Bourguignon, and beer-and-brie parcel.
Image: Hein van Tonder, Le Creuset and Craig Scott

A splash of alcohol bolsters the flavour of many a dish — even something as simple as a supper of bangers and mash. So now that you've had a chance to restock your drinks cupboard after the end of the booze ban, why not take your favourite tipple beyond the bottle and onto your plate?

Braai masters are sure to want to try these easy recipes for beer-marinated chicken thighs, tipsy tequila steak and whisky-sozzled lamb or pork ribs. Alcohol is a great addition to the marinades in these dishes as it helps to tenderise the meat.

Fans of French food will adore these classic recipes for beef Bourguignon, chicken coq au vin blanc and French onion soup. While vegetarians can bake up a batch of posh beer-and-brie pies, or roast some meat-free sausages with wine and grapes.

Cheers to boozy dishes that'll lift your spirit!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

RECIPE | Beer-marinated braaied chicken thighs

You can make the delectable marinade for these chicken thighs with your favourite craft beer
Lifestyle
2 years ago

RECIPE | Beef Bourguignon (beef and red wine stew)

A rich and hearty slow-cooked stew with bags of flavour. Make it the day before, leaving 30 minutes more of cooking time for the next day and the ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

RECIPE | French onion soup

Only the French could conjure up a gorgeous soup richly flavoured with basic ingredients like onions, stock, wine and cheese. Replace the beef stock ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

RECIPE | Coq au vin blanc (Chicken in white wine)

This classic French slow-cooked casserole is commonly made with red wine, but it's equally delicious with white
Lifestyle
4 days ago

RECIPE | Sausages roasted with wine and grapes

This is an easy and tasty way to jazz up good old bangers
Lifestyle
4 days ago

RECIPE | Mexican citrus and tequila steak (carne asada)

The beauty of carne asada is that braaied steak sliced thinly goes a long way. Traditionally served with guacamole and salsa, it’s a perfect party ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

RECIPE | Whisky-sozzled lamb or pork ribs

Succulent braaied ribs served with a sweet and sticky whisky sauce
Lifestyle
1 year ago

RECIPE | Vegetarian beer and brie parcels

Serve these posh cheese-and-mushroom pies with a crisp salad as a starter or a light meal
Lifestyle
1 year ago

