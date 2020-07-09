Food

Six simple recipes that'll whet your appetite for exotic Lebanese cuisine

09 July 2020 - 10:30 By Staff reporter
A trio of scrumptious dishes from chef Sophia Lindop's cookbook 'Going Home – Food and Stories from Lebanon, The Land of my Forefathers' (Annake Müller Publishing).
Image: Hein van Tonder

Not only is Lebanese food incredibly flavourful, thanks to the use of exotic spices like sumac and za'atar, it's healthy too.

Vegetables tend to be the star of the show in many dishes, making this style of Middle Eastern cuisine ideal for the ever-growing number of vegans and vegetarians in SA - as well as for anyone who is looking to add new and exciting meals to their repertoire.

Less meat and more plant-based proteins, like chickpeas, make it budget-friendly to boot.

Here are six simple recipes that'll whet your appetite for Lebanese cuisine:

RECIPES | Three easy ways to add more colour and flavour to hummus

It's simple to give this mezze table staple some extra pizzazz. Cookbook author Sophia Lindop tells you how
Lifestyle
4 days ago

RECIPE | Lebanese aubergine and chickpea stew

This vegetarian dish is equally delicious served warm or cold
Lifestyle
4 days ago

RECIPE | Lebanese stuffed courgettes (kousa mahshi)

Stuffed with lamb and rice, these baby marrows are simmered in a fragrant tomato sauce spiced with sumac
Lifestyle
4 days ago

RECIPE | Lebanese lemon and yoghurt cake with orange and cardamom syrup

This moist cake is brilliant topped with a dollop of double-cream yoghurt
Lifestyle
4 days ago

RECIPE | Tabbouleh

Fresh parsley is the star ingredient in this Lebanese grain salad
Lifestyle
4 months ago

RECIPE | Mouhalabieh (Lebanese milk pudding)

A delicious milky dessert not dissimilar to panna cotta, set on a layer of coulis and topped with caramelised apple.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

