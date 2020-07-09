Six simple recipes that'll whet your appetite for exotic Lebanese cuisine

Not only is Lebanese food incredibly flavourful, thanks to the use of exotic spices like sumac and za'atar, it's healthy too.

Vegetables tend to be the star of the show in many dishes, making this style of Middle Eastern cuisine ideal for the ever-growing number of vegans and vegetarians in SA - as well as for anyone who is looking to add new and exciting meals to their repertoire.

Less meat and more plant-based proteins, like chickpeas, make it budget-friendly to boot.

Here are six simple recipes that'll whet your appetite for Lebanese cuisine: