Report Back

Food rescued from bins feeds more than 309,000 people in a day

As their contribution to Mandela Day, more than 300 chefs in 10 cities across the country spent last Saturday making thousands of litres of nourishing soup to distribute to the poor

It was surreal to be at Melrose Arch in Joburg on a sunny Saturday morning. The

once-bustling square was silent, the sidewalks empty and many of the restaurants closed but for the buzz from a group of chefs from restaurants, hotels, cooking schools and catering operations that had come together at one of the 36 kitchens across Joburg in an effort to produce 67,000 litres of soup to be distributed to hungry people around the country in honour of Mandela Day.



My task was to assist with the chopping of a mountain of vegetables, most of the produce having been rescued before it was binned like the 5 tons of haricot beans, the foundation of the soup, sourced from a farm in Delmas. The beans - headed for the production of baked beans - had been rejected because they were either chipped or had colour imperfections...