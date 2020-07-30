Food

Grill Hills

Can I make my own wine out of supermarket grape juice?

Our food expert answers your cooking queries

Hilary Biller Columnist
30 July 2020 - 00:00
Commercially available grape juice can be sickly sweet and may contain preservatives or additives, which means it's not ideal for wine making.
Commercially available grape juice can be sickly sweet and may contain preservatives or additives, which means it's not ideal for wine making.
Image: 123RF/Natthapon Ngamnithiporn

THE QUESTION

I’ve found a recipe online for making homemade wine. It says I’ll need water, sugar, yeast and grape juice. Does this mean I can just use any supermarket grape juice? — Antonia, Johannesburg  

THE ANSWER

The short answer is yes, in theory you can make a DIY wine out of fruit juice, water, sugar and yeast. 

The stumbling block, however, is finding pure grape juice with no preservatives or additives, as some of these may kill the yeast inhibiting fermentation. Commercially available grape juice may also be sickly sweet.

Hence I would advise making homemade wine in the first quarter of the year, when grapes are in their peak season and you can press your own fresh juice.

Am I breaking the law by brewing pineapple beer at home?

Our food expert answers your queries.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Another option is to use wine grape concentrate, which you may be able to source from a specialist brewing store. 

If you plan on making wine on a serious level, I recommend seeking professional advice from one of these stores, where you will also find the necessary equipment and preservatives you may need.

Whenever making alcohol at home, remember that hygiene is of the utmost importance; all utensils and containers used must be sterilised beforehand. If at any stage the mixture tastes or smells unpleasant, discard it as it may not be safe to drink.

HAVE A COOKING QUERY? GRILL HILLS

In a cookery quandary, have a problem with a recipe, bogged down by measurement conversions, or baffled by an ingredient? For sound advice, Sunday Times food editor Hilary Biller is at your service. Send your queries to food@sundaytimes.co.za with "Grill Hills" in the subject line. If yours is selected, she'll answer it in an online article.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Three lip-smacking cocktails to make with your homemade pineapple beer

Top mixologist offers easy recipes to take your humble brew to the next level
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Mix it up: how to stretch out those last few bottles of wine during lockdown

Mixologist and owner of Molecular Bars, Dino Batista, shares tried-and-trusted drinks recipes that'll make your vino go further
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Should I be sanitising my groceries to protect myself against Covid-19? Health & Sex
  2. Covid toes: a new virus symptom to look out for Health & Sex
  3. The full Ponte: Take a tour of a Joburg icon - level 3 approved Travel
  4. Pineapple beer 2.0: seven simple tips for a brilliant brew Food
  5. Nine great day hikes you can do in Gauteng during lockdown level 3 Travel

Latest Videos

"It's the end of an era": Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest
'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...