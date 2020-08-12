De-alcoholised wine: How do they take the booze out of the bottle?

THE QUESTION

Since the alcohol ban started again, a lot of my friends have been talking about “de-alcoholised” wines. How do they take the alcohol out of wine, and does it taste like the real deal? — Curious in KwaZulu-Natal

THE ANSWER

I put the question to an expert, winemaker Reg Holder, who is the mastermind behind the local Lautus range of de-alcoholised wines.

He says that removing the alcohol from wine is done at low temperatures under a vacuum using “spinning cone technology”.

First, he explains, “the wine’s volatile flavour and aromatic essence is captured and set aside”. Next the neutral alcohol is removed from the wine. The two are then combined to create a sip with less than 0.5% alcohol by volume — so not 100% alcohol-free.