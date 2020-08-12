Raise a glass to Niks Bar: Joburg’s first alcohol-free watering hole

The team at Mesh Club have opened an alcohol-free bar on Rosebank’s trendiest strip, the Keyes Art Mile. The new space is cleverly named Niks Bar, which is a play on the popular members’ club’s in-house Mix Bar, as well as a nod to the fact that no booze will be served — niks is Afrikaans for “nothing”.

The idea was born out of a desire to help those bartenders and mixologists who have been hard-hit by the ongoing crisis facing the hospitality industry as a result of lockdown restrictions and the government-mandated alcohol ban. The new bar will give them the opportunity to work shifts and take home tips as well as a share of the profits.

“This is a non-profit operation aimed at preserving the livelihoods of out-of-work bartenders and will give people the chance to safely come out of their homes to enjoy an ‘out on the town’ atmosphere that only a great bar can offer,” says Mesh general manager Kobus van Zyl.