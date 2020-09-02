Food

WATCH | Grandmother reveals '24-year-old' McDonald's burger she kept in a cupboard

02 September 2020 - 07:36 By Cebelihle Bhengu
TikTok user aly.sherb shared a video of her grandmother's reveal of a 24-year-old McDonald's hamburger and chips.
TikTok user aly.sherb shared a video of her grandmother's reveal of a 24-year-old McDonald's hamburger and chips.
Image: TikTok/aly.sherb

McDonald's is trending across social media platforms after TikTok user aly.sherb shared a video of her grandmother showing off what she called a “24-year-old hamburger” she keeps in a cupboard.

The burger and French fries were kept in their original packaging in a shoebox. The burger's packaging features a Nascar race advert from 1996.

The woman said the fries look like “they may have fallen under your car seat a month or so ago. They've never rotted or decayed”. 

The bun and burger patty do not have mould or signs of rot. The meal doesn't look fresh, but it also doesn't look more than two decades old.

“A 24-year-old hamburger,” the woman says as she packs it away. “Not sure what would happen if you ate it.”

The video has been viewed 3.9-million times, has more than 500,000 likes and more than 12,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

