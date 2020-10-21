Coca-Cola discontinues TaB after nearly 60 years

The year 2020 continues to prove itself as one of major changes. Coca-Cola has announced it will discontinue its first sugar-free cooldrink, TaB, in SA along with other “underperforming” products globally.

TaB will be available on the shelves until December 31.

The cooldrink was launched in 1963 and became a favourite among weight-conscious consumers.

Cath Coetzer, global head of innovation and marketing operations, said the move is about “following the consumer” and growth.

She said the company has been observing the significant changes in the zero-calorie sparkling beverage market in terms of its customer base and preference.

“We're forever grateful to TaB for paving the way for the diets and lights category, and to all the TaB lovers who have embraced the brand for nearly six decades,” said Kerri Kopp, group director at Diet Coke, Coca-Cola in North America.

Kopp said the brand paved the way for Diet Coke and Coke Zero.

“TaB did its job. To continue and give consumers the choices they want today, we have to make decisions like this one as part of our portfolio rationalisation,” said Kopp.

TimesLIVE