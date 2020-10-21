Food

Coca-Cola discontinues TaB after nearly 60 years

21 October 2020 - 07:19
TaB will be available in SA stores until December 31.
TaB will be available in SA stores until December 31.
Image: Coca-Cola

The year 2020 continues to prove itself as one of major changes. Coca-Cola has announced it will discontinue its first sugar-free cooldrink, TaB, in SA along with other “underperforming” products globally.

TaB will be available on the shelves until December 31.

The cooldrink was launched in 1963 and became a favourite among weight-conscious consumers.

Cath Coetzer, global head of innovation and marketing operations, said the move is about “following the consumer” and growth.

She said the company has been observing the significant changes in the zero-calorie sparkling beverage market in terms of its customer base and preference.

“We're forever grateful to TaB for paving the way for the diets and lights category, and to all the TaB lovers who have embraced the brand for nearly six decades,” said Kerri Kopp, group director at Diet Coke, Coca-Cola in North America. 

Kopp said the brand paved the way for Diet Coke and Coke Zero.

“TaB did its job. To continue and give consumers the choices they want today, we have to make decisions like this one as part of our portfolio rationalisation,” said Kopp. 

TimesLIVE

380,000 new Coca-Cola bottles will soon be exchangeable for R9 each

The R9 deposit is an incentive to encourage customers to return the bottles
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Alcohol ban sees third company pull back from planned investments

Consol Glass has indefinitely suspended construction of a new R1.5bn glass manufacturing plant in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, as the government’s ban on the ...
News
2 months ago

You'll be able to return a 2-litre Coca-Cola bottle & get R9 back — here are the deets

The CCBSA's Velaphi Ratshofela says the initiative is part of the world without waste campaign.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Nobody should drink wine from a box': Mzansi split over Woolies selling ... Food
  2. WATCH | Wanna see Trump dance to 'Jerusalema'? The Kiffness just made it happen Lifestyle
  3. Jada Pinkett Smith's mom reveals she had 'non-consensual' sex with star's dad Lifestyle
  4. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | October 18 to 24 2020 Lifestyle
  5. These crime shows have all the mystery and drama you’re looking for Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks