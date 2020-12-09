RECIPE | Mexican-style prawn cocktail platter with Bloody Mary sauce
Thought prawn cocktails had vanished into the ether? Think again! By giving it a Mexican feel we’ve breathed fresh life into this retro classic
09 December 2020 - 09:40
Serves: 4
Bloody Mary sauce:
30ml (2 tbsp) vodka
10ml (2tsp) creamy horseradish sauce
30ml (2 tbsp) tomato sauce
60ml (4tbsp) quality mayonnaise
A dash of Tabasco sauce
A dash of Worcestershire sauce
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Prawn cocktail:
2 ripe avocados, stoned, peeled and sliced
Juice of 2 limes
2 gem lettuces, shredded
A large handful of radicchio lettuce, shredded
300g peeled and deveined prawns, cooked
Olive oil
2 cloves of garlic, finely sliced
6 large king prawns, deveined and shell on
A generous pinch of cayenne pepper
A generous pinch of Spanish smoked paprika
A drizzle of honey
A handful of baby watercress, snipped
3 limes, sliced
Method:
- In a small bowl, stir together ingredients for Bloody Mary sauce and season. Set aside.
- Place the avocado slices in a bowl and squeeze over the lime juice and season.
- Spread the lettuce and radicchio on a serving platter. Add the avocado slices and scatter over the cooked prawns.
- Add a good drizzle of olive oil to a non-stick frying pan over medium heat and fry the garlic for a minute before adding the king prawns. Sprinkle the prawns with cayenne pepper and smoked paprika and fry for 3 minutes per side until the prawns are pink and cooked through. Finish with a drizzle of honey, then remove from the heat. Cool.
- Add the king prawns to the platter and sprinkle with watercress and extra paprika and serve with slices of lime.