Quick supper solutions from the fab new cookbook, 'Low-Carb Express'

Vickie de Beer, previous winner of the Sunday Times Cookbook of the Year for her first cookbook, The Low Carb Solution for Diabetics, has now published Low-Carb Express (Penguin Random House SA, R320).



Here, she shares recipes from her new book, her favourite gadgets, and insight into why a no carb/low carb lifestyle is close to her heart...