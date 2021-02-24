Food

Ready in minutes: How to bake low-carb bread in a mug in the microwave

This banting-friendly bread is quick lunchbox solution

24 February 2021 - 08:41 By Rita Venter, Natalie Lawson and Kim Blom
Coconut flour mug bread from the cookbook 'Banting: 7 Day Meal Plans'.
Image: Quivertree

You may have heard of mug cakes that can be made in the microwave, but how about a mug bread?

In their book, Banting: 7 Day Meal Plans (Quivertree, R350), authors Rita Venter, Natalie Lawson and Kim Blom share this recipe for a low-carb bread that takes just a few minutes to make.

Made with coconut flour, it is brilliant for banters, those who are avoiding carbs or have  gluten intolerance.

'Banting: 7 Day Meal Plans' (Quivertree, R350) by Ria Venter, Natalie Lawson and Kim Blom.
Image: Quivertree

COCONUT FLOUR MUG BREAD RECIPE

Makes: 1 serving

Ingredients:

1 egg

15ml (1 tbsp) coconut flour

¼ tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

Pinch of paprika, onion powder, oregano (optional)

15ml (1 tbsp) butter, melted

Method:

  1. Mix the egg well and add the dry ingredients, choosing some or all of the spices depending on your preference.
  2. Add the melted butter to the egg and coconut flour mixture, mixing well.
  3. Put the mixture into a microwavable mug or small dish and cook in the microwave for 1¾ minutes on High.
  4. Allow to cool a bit before removing from the mug/dish. 
  5. This low-carb bread is delicious served with avo, coriander, a squeeze of lemon juice and salt and pepper – or any filling of your choice.

