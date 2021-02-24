Recipe
Ready in minutes: How to bake low-carb bread in a mug in the microwave
This banting-friendly bread is quick lunchbox solution
You may have heard of mug cakes that can be made in the microwave, but how about a mug bread?
In their book, Banting: 7 Day Meal Plans (Quivertree, R350), authors Rita Venter, Natalie Lawson and Kim Blom share this recipe for a low-carb bread that takes just a few minutes to make.
Made with coconut flour, it is brilliant for banters, those who are avoiding carbs or have gluten intolerance.
COCONUT FLOUR MUG BREAD RECIPE
Makes: 1 serving
Ingredients:
1 egg
15ml (1 tbsp) coconut flour
¼ tsp baking powder
Pinch of salt
Pinch of paprika, onion powder, oregano (optional)
15ml (1 tbsp) butter, melted
Method:
- Mix the egg well and add the dry ingredients, choosing some or all of the spices depending on your preference.
- Add the melted butter to the egg and coconut flour mixture, mixing well.
- Put the mixture into a microwavable mug or small dish and cook in the microwave for 1¾ minutes on High.
- Allow to cool a bit before removing from the mug/dish.
- This low-carb bread is delicious served with avo, coriander, a squeeze of lemon juice and salt and pepper – or any filling of your choice.