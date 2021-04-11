Holotropic breathwork: Can you pant your way to inner peace?

We give this therapeutic fast-paced breathing technique a try

Breath is the essence of being. It's the link between the outside world and your lungs, which have the job of pumping life into your body. It's no wonder one's breath is the focus of practices like meditation, relaxation and healing exercises such as holotropic breathwork.



Breathwork is a therapy that uses a specific kind of breathing to reach an altered state of awareness by allowing the conscious and subconscious to connect. The word holotropic, from the Greek words holos and trepein, translates into "moving towards wholeness"...