Health & Sex

Holotropic breathwork: Can you pant your way to inner peace?

We give this therapeutic fast-paced breathing technique a try

Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
11 April 2021 - 00:00

Breath is the essence of being. It's the link between the outside world and your lungs, which have the job of pumping life into your body. It's no wonder one's breath is the focus of practices like meditation, relaxation and healing exercises such as holotropic breathwork.

Breathwork is a therapy that uses a specific kind of breathing to reach an altered state of awareness by allowing the conscious and subconscious to connect. The word holotropic, from the Greek words holos and trepein, translates into "moving towards wholeness"...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Will Queen Elizabeth give up her crown now she's lost her husband? Lifestyle
  2. Meghan Markle ready to take on Piers Morgan - report Lifestyle
  3. His DNA solved mysteries: Five quirky facts about the late Prince Philip Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | From 'distracted' high school kid to profitable clothing customiser in ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Thandiwe Newton corrects Shona name faux pas, says her name is Zulu: 'You ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99