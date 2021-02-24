Food

Yes, you can turn cabbage into a tasty low-carb bread in under 15 minutes

Baked in the microwave and browned in a hot pan, the most labour-intensive part of this banting-friendly recipe is grating the cabbage

24 February 2021 - 08:41 By Rita Venter, Natalie Lawson and Kim Blom
Cabbage bread from the cookbook 'Banting: 7 Day Meal Plans'.
Image: Quivertree

Baby, red, white, Chinese, raw: cabbage is tipped to be 2021's must-use ingredient. Along with eating it raw in salads, stir-frying it, or fermenting it to make trendy Korean kimchi, did you know you could also use this crunchy veg to bake a tasty low-carb bread? 

In their book, Banting: 7 Day Meal Plans (Quivertree, R350), authors Rita Venter, Natalie Lawson and Kim Blom share this easy recipe for a cabbage bread that can be baked in the microwave in a matter of minutes before being browned in a hot pan.

'Banting: 7 Day Meal Plans' (Quivertree, R350) by Ria Venter, Natalie Lawson and Kim Blom.
Image: Quivertree

CABBAGE BREAD RECIPE

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients:

250ml (1 cup) grated cabbage 

1 egg

2.5ml (½ tsp) baking powder

Pinch of salt

15ml (1 tbsp)  butter (or banting-friendly oil of choice)

Method:

  1. Place cabbage in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze out moisture.
  2. Place squeezed cabbage in a bowl with egg, baking powder, salt and any other spices you enjoy, and mix together well.
  3. Place mixture in a rectangular microwave dish and microwave on high for 4½ minutes.
  4. Melt butter in a frying pan and fry bread on both sides until browned.

