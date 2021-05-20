Food

The legacy of badass chef Anthony Bourdain lives on in a new book

Published posthumously, 'World Travel: An Irreverent Guide', is touted as being a road map to being happy, curious and well-fed as you travel the globe

Hilary Biller Columnist
20 May 2021 - 09:06
The late Anthony Bourdain was an accomplished chef, TV personality and food and travel writer.
The late Anthony Bourdain was an accomplished chef, TV personality and food and travel writer.
Image: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Apart from being a highly-regarded chef with excellent knife skills, the late Anthony Bourdain was also a master of putting pen to paper. He authored more than 10 books, mostly novels with food as the central theme.

The most famous of these is the best-selling Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly. This tell-all should be compulsory reading for anyone who so much as hints that they’d like to pursue a career in the hospitality industry.

In it, Bourdain shares tales of his depraved life as a chef and in doing so exposes the darkness of a tough industry. It certainly made its readers think twice about sending a plate of food back to the kitchen in a restaurant.

Bourdain was also a TV celeb — though he’d squirm to be called that — and presented several popular food-based travel shows. His fans were devastated when he sadly took his own life in 2018.

At the time, he was planning a new book, which has recently been published posthumously. Called World Travel: An Irreverent Guide, it was co-authored by his assistant and close friend Laurie Woolever.

Woolever completed what Bourdain set out to do: create a road map to being happy, mindful, curious and well-fed as you travel and eat your way about the globe. 

The book is described as “a celebration of the life and legacy of one of the most important food writers of all time” and I can’t wait to get my hands on it. It'll be released in SA on June 30. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

SA chef's emotional 'love letter' to the late Anthony Bourdain

There have been many tributes to the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, but the most touching are undoubtedly those that have been penned by his ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago

FROM OUR ARCHIVES | SA cuisine baffled Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain may have bitten off more than he could chew when he tried to clearly define traditional South Africa cuisine on a visit to Joburg in ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago

'He brought the world into our homes': Celebs & chefs remember Anthony Bourdain

Celebrities have reacted with shock to the passing of US celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who died at the age of 61.
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi turns meme queen as she crowns the new Miss Universe Lifestyle
  2. Zozi Tunzi’s final Miss Universe look took an astounding 800 hours to make The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Phumzile Van Damme feared sister Qiniso would get ‘undeserved cruelty’ on ‘The ... Lifestyle
  4. I gave it my utmost: Natasha Joubert on her Miss Universe performance Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | ‘My ancestors’ wildest dream come true’: Zozi Tunzi’s final moments as ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng