No yeast? No regular flour? Five ways to bake bread without them

The civil unrest in parts of the country last week left many unable to get their hands on fresh bread, and the flour and yeast needed to bake their own.

Should there be another shortage, it is reassuring to know you can bake tasty loaves without these essential ingredients.

Here’s how:

NO YEAST? TRY THESE RECIPES

AMASI SODA BREAD

No kneading is needed to bake this quick and easy yeast-free loaf.

Makes: 1 loaf

Ingredients:

500g (4 cups) cake flour

5ml (1 tsp) salt

5ml (1 tsp) bicarbonate of soda

500ml (2 cups) amasi or buttermilk *

Flour to sprinkle over

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200°C. In a large mixing bowl combine the flour, bicarb and salt. Mix through. Make a well in the centre and add the amasi/buttermilk. Using your hands, mix the buttermilk through to bring the dough together. Do not overmix as this will make a tough dough. Place the dough on a floured surface and shape as desired, ensuring whatever shape you make is no taller than 3cm — this ensures it cooks through. I shaped a rectangular loaf. Using a sharp knife, score diagonal lines on top of dough. Sprinkle flour over the top. Place on a sprayed baking tray and bake for 15 minutes at 200°C, then reduce the oven temperature to 180°C and continue baking for another 20-30 minutes. If it browns too quickly, reduce the temperature to 160ºC. If you tap the loaf underneath and it sounds hollow it is ready. Cool on a wire rack and enjoy.

* Don’t have amasi or buttermilk? You can use the same amount of plain yoghurt or add 15ml (1 tbsp) of fresh lemon juice to 500ml milk, stir through and allow to stand for 5 minutes to thicken.