Chicken, mutton or beef? Three recipes for the ultimate Sunday lunch

Annelien Pienaar gives us a taste of her newly released cookbook, 'Meat: The Ultimate Guide'

Annelien Pienaar's newly released recipe book, Meat: The Ultimate Guide (Human & Rousseau, R380) is touted as being "a contemporary encyclopaedia for everyone who enjoys cooking and eating meat".



Here, she tells us more about her passion for meat and shares some scrumptious recipes for the ultimate Sunday Lunch:..