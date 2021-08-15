Chicken, mutton or beef? Three recipes for the ultimate Sunday lunch
Annelien Pienaar gives us a taste of her newly released cookbook, 'Meat: The Ultimate Guide'
15 August 2021 - 00:01
Annelien Pienaar's newly released recipe book, Meat: The Ultimate Guide (Human & Rousseau, R380) is touted as being "a contemporary encyclopaedia for everyone who enjoys cooking and eating meat".
Here, she tells us more about her passion for meat and shares some scrumptious recipes for the ultimate Sunday Lunch:..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.