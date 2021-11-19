Inverroche's new colour-changing gin will stand out on your drinks trolley

Since 2011, Lorna Scott, the CEO and founder of Inverroche, and her team have been leading the way in SA’s luxury gin scene.

The artisanal distiller's portfolio of products includes core gin variants of Amber, Verdant and Classic, a 10-year-old limestone rum, and liqueurs.

For each of the past three years, Inverroche has also introduced a limited-edition gin billed collectively as the Creative Collection. This year marks the release of the third instalment in the series: Coco Capensis.

Coco Capensis follows Coco Carissa and Coco L’Orange, with each iteration drawing on elements of cacao through either the botanicals used or the flavour profile. “Capensis” refers to that which originates from, or belongs to, a cape, paying homage to the home of Inverroche in Still Bay in the Western Cape.

Elegant, smooth and well balanced, Coco Capensis is a dry gin with a nuanced floral and fruity profile. As is the case with all Inverroche gins, this limited edition is the result of a combination of various fynbos botanicals, carefully considered to create a variant that complements juniper and lends itself to mixability.