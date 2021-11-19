Inverroche's new colour-changing gin will stand out on your drinks trolley
Limited-edition Coco Capensis is the third addition to the local artisanal gin brand's covetable Creative Collection series
Since 2011, Lorna Scott, the CEO and founder of Inverroche, and her team have been leading the way in SA’s luxury gin scene.
The artisanal distiller's portfolio of products includes core gin variants of Amber, Verdant and Classic, a 10-year-old limestone rum, and liqueurs.
For each of the past three years, Inverroche has also introduced a limited-edition gin billed collectively as the Creative Collection. This year marks the release of the third instalment in the series: Coco Capensis.
Coco Capensis follows Coco Carissa and Coco L’Orange, with each iteration drawing on elements of cacao through either the botanicals used or the flavour profile. “Capensis” refers to that which originates from, or belongs to, a cape, paying homage to the home of Inverroche in Still Bay in the Western Cape.
Elegant, smooth and well balanced, Coco Capensis is a dry gin with a nuanced floral and fruity profile. As is the case with all Inverroche gins, this limited edition is the result of a combination of various fynbos botanicals, carefully considered to create a variant that complements juniper and lends itself to mixability.
Soft and tart on the nose, expect notes of Cape May and rose pelargonium on the palate, held together by subtle characteristic of ruby chocolate — the recently developed pink chocolate known for its sweet and slightly tart profile — resulting in a well-rounded and delicate finish.
In creating not just a taste sensation but also a visual spectacular, Scott and her team have pushed the boundaries in their experiments with local flora and interesting botanicals, and for the first time in the brand’s existence, consumers can share in the magic of alchemy and explore the innovation of colour.
The clear gin is sold with a flavourless, rose-malva pinking essence, which can be drizzled into the bottle or glass to transform the drink into a beautiful and elegant pink — a flourish that’s sure to impress all who bear witness to it.
The limited-edition release of this exceptional libation comprises only 13,200 bottles in SA, making it a must-have this festive season. It’s sure to be a standout sip on your drinks trolley and would make an impressive gift for the discerning gin drinker.
WATCH | The colour-changing magic of Inverroche Coco Capensis.
