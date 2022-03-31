Krone's unique new Cap Classique is sure to impress champagne lovers

Champagne lovers will be bubbling with excitement about Krone’s new limited release: Night Nectar Blanc de Blancs 2018.

A first of its kind in SA, this Cap Classique is made exclusively from night-harvested chardonnay grapes, making it different to any sparkling wines available locally.

“No other Cap Classique producer has made a premium nectar quite like this, which is why we’re positioning it alongside French-made champagne,” explains Krone marketing director Abigail Rands.

Night Nectar Blanc de Blancs joins the collection of vintage-only Cap Classiques crafted by Krone at Twee Jonge Gezellen. This wine estate near Tulbagh has been the site of much innovation in its 300-year history.

A 'LootLove' letter to your taste buds

In another first for the brand, Krone has named television presenter, radio personality and influencer Luthando Shosha, also known as LootLove, as the face of Night Nectar Blanc de Blancs.

“Luthando has been a long-time friend of the Krone brand and was an obvious fit for this partnership,” says Rands.

Shosha and four friends had the enviable opportunity to get a preview of the new release in early March, when they were treated to a lunch celebrating the star’s birthday in Krone’s historic underground wine cellar.