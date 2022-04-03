×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food

Lactalis SA's ‘secret’ to creating the award-winning mature cheddar

The 18-month-matured cheddar by Lactalis SA (previously Parmalat SA) was crowned Dairy Product of the Year

Hilary Biller Columnist
03 April 2022 - 00:00

An 18-month-matured cheddar made exclusively for Woolworths by Lactalis SA (previously Parmalat SA) was crowned Dairy Product of the Year at the 189th South African Dairy Awards in Stellenbosch last weekend...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Heartbroken' Will Smith resigns from film academy, but disciplinary ... Lifestyle
  2. Chris Rock ‘still processing’ Oscars incident as it emerges Smith refused to ... Lifestyle
  3. ASPASIA KARRAS | Your days are numbered, and that may be a good thing Lifestyle
  4. Chris Rock revealed he was bullied, let people ‘walk all over him’ just months ... Lifestyle
  5. ‘A new meme has been born’ — Nicole Kidman’s reaction to Will Smith slapping ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails