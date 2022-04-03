Lactalis SA's ‘secret’ to creating the award-winning mature cheddar

An 18-month-matured cheddar made exclusively for Woolworths by Lactalis SA (previously Parmalat SA) was crowned Dairy Product of the Year at the 189th South African Dairy Awards in Stellenbosch last weekend...