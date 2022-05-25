31 cheeseburgers anyone? Toddler accidentally ordered McDonald’s worth over R900 using mom’s phone
Two-year-old Barrett from Texas in the US accidentally ordered 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald’s using his mother’s cellphone.
The story caught the attention of thousands when his mother, Kelsey Burkhalter Golden, shared it on Facebook last week.
“I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald’s, if anyone is interested. Apparently my two-year-old knows how to order Doordash.”
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Golden said Barrett was using her cellphone camera when he accidentally logged onto Doordash, an online food service, to order 31 cheeseburgers. He also left a generous tip for the driver.
“He left a 25% tip for the driver. Without the tip, it was about $60 (R939) and in total was $91.70 (R1,435),” said Golden.
Golden said her phone is password protected but Barrett got to it before she could lock it.
“I forgot to lock the cellphone when he grabbed it. I found out after the order was delivered. My first reaction was confusion. When I realised what had happened, I was shocked,” she said.
The first thing her followers see on her Facebook account is a picture of Barrett and the cheeseburgers he ordered.
His smile gives the impression he knows what he did, but he has no clue.
“He’s only two. He has no idea,” said Golden.
