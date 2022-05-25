×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food

31 cheeseburgers anyone? Toddler accidentally ordered McDonald’s worth over R900 using mom’s phone

We speak to mom whose child bought more than R900 worth of McD's

25 May 2022 - 10:00
Two-year-old Barrett from Texas in the US ordered 31 cheeseburgers, and paid a generous tip to the delivery driver, using his mother's cellphone.
Two-year-old Barrett from Texas in the US ordered 31 cheeseburgers, and paid a generous tip to the delivery driver, using his mother's cellphone.
Image: Facebook/ Kelsey Burkhalter

Two-year-old Barrett from Texas in the US accidentally ordered 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald’s using his mother’s cellphone.

The story caught the attention of thousands when his mother, Kelsey Burkhalter Golden, shared it on Facebook last week.

“I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald’s, if anyone is interested. Apparently my two-year-old knows how to order Doordash.”

I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald’s if anyone is interested. Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash.

Posted by Kelsey Burkhalter Golden on Monday, May 16, 2022

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Golden said Barrett was using her cellphone camera when he accidentally logged onto Doordash, an online food service, to order 31 cheeseburgers. He also left a generous tip for the driver. 

“He left a 25% tip for the driver. Without the tip, it was about $60 (R939) and in total was $91.70 (R1,435),” said Golden. 

Golden said her phone is password protected but Barrett got to it before she could lock it.

“I forgot to lock the cellphone when he grabbed it. I found out after the order was delivered. My first reaction was confusion. When I realised what had happened, I was shocked,” she said.

The first thing her followers see on her Facebook account is a picture of Barrett and the cheeseburgers he ordered.

His smile gives the impression he knows what he did, but he has no clue.

“He’s only two. He has no idea,” said Golden. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

A novel but effective way to lose weight: learn to resist food ‘cues’

People of all sizes underestimate how much they eat by ‘three cheeseburgers’ a day
News
2 days ago

Cooking's cool for new crop of home chefs

Kuhle Ntsele spent her 10th birthday in the kitchen. The Durban pupil whose dream is to appear on reality food show Man vs Child and who religiously ...
Lifestyle
5 years ago

'Cut fat' if you want babies

A new Danish study linking saturated fats to lower sperm counts could force many South African men to think twice about their high intake of hot ...
News
9 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wild Tales: A Karoo cabin to cosy up in peace and quiet Home & Gardening
  2. Battle of the beauties turns ugly as accusations fly Lifestyle
  3. Namibia: Long roads to stunning spots and tourism with heart Travel
  4. Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share pics from stunning Italian wedding Lifestyle
  5. How to #BeTheFirst in SA to get your hands on Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

'We should increase the investment in SA': German Chancellor visits SA
Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...