Rooibos tea voted one of South African youths’ favourite drinks

The 2022 Sunday Times GenNext Survey always makes for interesting reading and is often filled with surprises, such as the vote by the country's youth who rated locally grown Rooibos as their second-best hot beverage. T Top spot went the popular American brand gone global, Starbucks coffee.
The number of youth surveyed is no small fry as more than 6,000 South Africans aged eight to 23 and young professionals aged between 25 and 30 chose their coolest brands in the country from 69 categories of products.
Rooibos, or red bush as it is known overseas, is a locally-grown beverage consumed by generations of South Africans, and it seems this delicious, health-enhancing drink is also finding popularity among the upcoming generations.
It is interesting to learn that in a time when the global and local tea market is in decline, young people have discovered the enjoyment of this unique local gift from nature.
Rooibos is not really a tea but rather an infusion. The versatile plant Aspalathus linearis is thirst-quenching and the bonus is that it comes with many health-giving properties.
Apart from being a great pick-me-up cuppa, Rooibos can be used in many different ways, and they do not all have to be hot, as these cool ideas show, courtesy of Laager Rooibos tea:
- Iced tea: For 1 litre pour 500ml (2 cups) boiling water over three Rooibos or flavoured Rooibos tea bags and allow to infuse for 15 minutes. Remove the tea bags and allow to cool completely before adding 500ml (2 cups) cold or sparkling water. Add honey, sugar or sweetener to taste. Add sliced seasonal fruit and refrigerate until well chilled. Serve with ice.
- Slushies: Nothing like a slushie to help the young ones keep their cool. Infuse for 5 to 10 minutes then remove the Rooibos tea bags and pour into ice trays and freeze until almost solid. In a food processor or blender chop up seasonal fruit and add berries, add ice cubes and blend until smooth and icy and serve.
- Ice lollies: Make 500ml (2 cups) Rooibos using two tea bags and allow to infuse for five minutes before removing the bags. Sweeten to taste with honey, sugar or sweetener of choice. Pour between ice lolly moulds to ¾ full then add seasonal berries like blueberries or chopped strawberries and freeze.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Rooibos tea voted one of South African youths’ favourite drinks
After Starbucks coffee, it comes in second in the Sunday Times GenNext survey
Image: 123RF
The 2022 Sunday Times GenNext Survey always makes for interesting reading and is often filled with surprises, such as the vote by the country's youth who rated locally grown Rooibos as their second-best hot beverage. T Top spot went the popular American brand gone global, Starbucks coffee.
The number of youth surveyed is no small fry as more than 6,000 South Africans aged eight to 23 and young professionals aged between 25 and 30 chose their coolest brands in the country from 69 categories of products.
Rooibos, or red bush as it is known overseas, is a locally-grown beverage consumed by generations of South Africans, and it seems this delicious, health-enhancing drink is also finding popularity among the upcoming generations.
It is interesting to learn that in a time when the global and local tea market is in decline, young people have discovered the enjoyment of this unique local gift from nature.
Rooibos is not really a tea but rather an infusion. The versatile plant Aspalathus linearis is thirst-quenching and the bonus is that it comes with many health-giving properties.
Apart from being a great pick-me-up cuppa, Rooibos can be used in many different ways, and they do not all have to be hot, as these cool ideas show, courtesy of Laager Rooibos tea:
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
RECIPES | Making the most of the seasonal blueberry bounty
Lap up the abundance of seasonal avo and make a chunky guacamole
RECIPE | Teddy Zaki's legendary Persian Love Cake
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos