Join culinary icon Prue Leith for dinner

The South African-born culinary icon is visiting her mother country and the Prue Leith Culinary Institute is offering the chance to enjoy dinner with her

19 January 2023 - 07:16
Hilary Biller Columnist
Culinary icon Prue Leith is in the country next week.
Image: Geoff Pugh

She is one of South Africa’s best-known exports. In the UK, where she has lived for many years, she is a culinary icon famous for her forays into the hospitality industry and, more recently, celebrity judging alongside chef Paul Hollywood on the The Great British Bake Off

The much-loved octogenarian, as patron of the Prue Leith Culinary Institute in Centurion, will be visiting next week and it’s your chance to enjoy dining with her. Savour a five-course contemporary South African dinner with wine pairing during which she’ll spill the beans on her revised autobiography and talk about her new cookbook, Bliss on Toast.

When: Thursday January 26

Where: Prue Leith Culinary Institute, 262 Rhino Ave, Hennopspark, Centurion

Time: 6.30pm

Price: R650 per person with wine pairing 

• Bookings essential as limited seats are available; call 012-654-5203 or email info@prueleith.co.za

