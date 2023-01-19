Join culinary icon Prue Leith for dinner

She is one of South Africa’s best-known exports. In the UK, where she has lived for many years, she is a culinary icon famous for her forays into the hospitality industry and, more recently, celebrity judging alongside chef Paul Hollywood on the The Great British Bake Off.

The much-loved octogenarian, as patron of the Prue Leith Culinary Institute in Centurion, will be visiting next week and it’s your chance to enjoy dining with her. Savour a five-course contemporary South African dinner with wine pairing during which she’ll spill the beans on her revised autobiography and talk about her new cookbook, Bliss on Toast.

When: Thursday January 26

Where: Prue Leith Culinary Institute, 262 Rhino Ave, Hennopspark, Centurion

Time: 6.30pm

Price: R650 per person with wine pairing

• Bookings essential as limited seats are available; call 012-654-5203 or email info@prueleith.co.za