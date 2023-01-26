Food

RECIPE | Mussel in on load-shedding with tasty thai-style mussels

Hilary Biller shares her idea for lighting up dark times — a dish that cooks in minutes and wins compliments every time

26 January 2023 - 07:28
Hilary Biller Columnist
Beat the load-shedding blues with an easy mussel dish
Image: 123RF/fudio

There are no winners when it comes to load-shedding, particularly when feeding a family. To detract from the enormous frustration of surviving in the darkness, I have a solution — a recipe that always puts a smile on faces, if you can see them, because with a tasty meal under the belt, one can deal with almost anything.

I cook this over and over again because it’s so versatile. You can ring the changes with different ingredients and it’s quick and easy to prepare on a gas stove or portable gas cylinder. Mussels are my go-to because they are affordable and I keep a couple of bags in the freezer.

For a veggie version, use either 750g of cubed butternut and broccoli; 750g mushrooms because they soak up flavour like sponges; 1kg of prawns for impressive entertaining; or South Africa’s fave protein — 700g of sliced chicken breasts or deboned thighs. The recipe also makes frozen fish palatable (use 800g).

THAI-STYLE MUSSELS

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

A splash of vegetable oil

1 bunch spring onions, finely sliced

30ml (2 tbsp) green or red curry paste (if you don’t have, replace with standard curry paste or curry powder)

1 red chilli, seeded and sliced (optional, or add more for a hotter version)

1 x 400g can coconut milk

2 fresh lime or lemon leaves, washed and finely sliced (or use a bay leaf)

2 x 400g packets frozen half-shell mussels (or use variations noted above)

Finely grated rind and juice of 2 limes or 1 lemon

Fresh basil or coriander

Method:

  1. In a pan large enough to hold the mussels, preheat the oil, then add the spring onions. When just softening, stir in the curry paste and chilli if using.
  2. Add the coconut milk and citrus leaves, stir through and bring to a simmer before adding the mussels. Cook over low heat until just tender — about 10 minutes, no more or they will become rubbery.
  3. Add the citrus rind and juice, and taste for seasoning. It may need salt and pepper.
  4. Dish into bowls, sprinkle with coriander and serve with rice if desired.

