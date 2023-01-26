There are no winners when it comes to load-shedding, particularly when feeding a family. To detract from the enormous frustration of surviving in the darkness, I have a solution — a recipe that always puts a smile on faces, if you can see them, because with a tasty meal under the belt, one can deal with almost anything.
For a veggie version, use either 750g of cubed butternut and broccoli; 750g mushrooms because they soak up flavour like sponges; 1kg of prawns for impressive entertaining; or South Africa's fave protein — 700g of sliced chicken breasts or deboned thighs. The recipe also makes frozen fish palatable (use 800g).
RECIPE | Mussel in on load-shedding with tasty thai-style mussels
Hilary Biller shares her idea for lighting up dark times — a dish that cooks in minutes and wins compliments every time
Image: 123RF/fudio
There are no winners when it comes to load-shedding, particularly when feeding a family. To detract from the enormous frustration of surviving in the darkness, I have a solution — a recipe that always puts a smile on faces, if you can see them, because with a tasty meal under the belt, one can deal with almost anything.
I cook this over and over again because it’s so versatile. You can ring the changes with different ingredients and it’s quick and easy to prepare on a gas stove or portable gas cylinder. Mussels are my go-to because they are affordable and I keep a couple of bags in the freezer.
For a veggie version, use either 750g of cubed butternut and broccoli; 750g mushrooms because they soak up flavour like sponges; 1kg of prawns for impressive entertaining; or South Africa’s fave protein — 700g of sliced chicken breasts or deboned thighs. The recipe also makes frozen fish palatable (use 800g).
THAI-STYLE MUSSELS
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients:
A splash of vegetable oil
1 bunch spring onions, finely sliced
30ml (2 tbsp) green or red curry paste (if you don’t have, replace with standard curry paste or curry powder)
1 red chilli, seeded and sliced (optional, or add more for a hotter version)
1 x 400g can coconut milk
2 fresh lime or lemon leaves, washed and finely sliced (or use a bay leaf)
2 x 400g packets frozen half-shell mussels (or use variations noted above)
Finely grated rind and juice of 2 limes or 1 lemon
Fresh basil or coriander
Method:
