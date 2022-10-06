Beat the load-shedding blues with two speedy suppers

Unfortunately load-shedding has become part of our lives and planning has become key to making meals. I've discovered my air fryer comes to the rescue because it's quick, energy saving when compared to cooking in an oven, delivers tasty meal solutions and is so easy to clean. Here are two of my easy and fav recipes.

CRISPY CHICKEN WINGS

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients:

8 chicken wings

Marinade:

15ml (1 tbsp) soya sauce

1 clove of garlic, crushed

A 2cm piece of fresh ginger, grated or use 5ml (1 tsp) ground ginger

Finely grated rind and juice of 1 orange

30ml (2 tbsp) chutney

15ml (1 tbsp) tomato sauce

Sesame seeds, optional

Method: