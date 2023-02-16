RECIPE | Kick off the weekend on a sweet note with these mango flapjacks

Flapjacks with a difference that are packed full of seasonal fresh mango then piled highand topped with yoghurt, honey and nuts. Yum yum.
If you need a reason to tuck in, seasonal mangoes are a powerhouse of goodness. They are rich in vitamins A and C, biotin and potassium and are also a great source of vitamins B1 and B6. And remember they may be naturally sweet but are free from fat, sodium and cholesterol. Second helpings anyone?
MANGO FLAPJACKS TOPPED WITH TOASTED ALMONDS
Makes: 18
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
190g (1 ½ cups) cake flour
30ml (2 tbsp) caster sugar
A generous half teaspoon of baking powder
Pinch of salt
2 large eggs
300ml buttermilk
1 fresh mango, peeled, pitted and finely diced
Topping:
250ml (1 cup) coconut or dairy yoghurt
Runny honey to serve
60ml (4 tbsp) toasted sliced almonds or mixture of seeds, lightly toasted
1 lemon, cut into wedges
Method:
- In a large mixing bowl, mix the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Make a well in the centre and add the eggs, butter, and buttermilk. Whisk together until well combined and lump free. Mix the diced mangoes into the batter.
- Spray a large frying pan with a non-stick spray and heat over medium heat. Spoon 30ml (2 tbsp) of batter in the frying pan and when bubbles appear on the surface, flip them over and continue to cook for a another minute. Remove and keep warm until all the batter is used.
- Serve the flapjacks topped with yoghurt, honey, almonds, and lemon.
Image: South African Mango Growers' Association
