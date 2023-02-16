Food

RECIPE | Kick off the weekend on a sweet note with these mango flapjacks

Whip up a batch of yummy mango flapjacks using store cupboard ingredients with this easy recipe

16 February 2023 - 07:58
Hilary Biller Columnist
Sweeten the weekend with mango flapjacks
Image: South African Mango Growers' Association

Flapjacks with a difference that are packed full of seasonal fresh mango then piled highand  topped with yoghurt, honey and nuts. Yum yum.

If you need a reason to tuck in, seasonal mangoes are a powerhouse of goodness.  They are rich in vitamins A and C, biotin and potassium and are also a great source of vitamins B1 and B6. And remember they may be naturally sweet but are free from fat, sodium and cholesterol. Second helpings anyone?

MANGO FLAPJACKS TOPPED WITH TOASTED ALMONDS

Makes: 18

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

190g (1 ½ cups) cake flour

30ml (2 tbsp) caster sugar

A generous half teaspoon of baking powder

Pinch of salt

2 large eggs

300ml buttermilk

1 fresh mango, peeled, pitted and finely diced

Topping:

250ml (1 cup) coconut or dairy yoghurt

Runny honey to serve

60ml (4 tbsp) toasted sliced almonds or mixture of seeds, lightly toasted

1 lemon, cut into wedges

Method:

  1. In a large mixing bowl, mix the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Make a well in the centre and add the eggs, butter, and buttermilk. Whisk together until well combined and lump free. Mix the diced mangoes into the batter.
  2. Spray a large frying pan with a non-stick spray and heat over medium heat. Spoon 30ml (2 tbsp) of batter in the frying pan and when bubbles appear on the surface, flip them over and continue to cook for a another minute. Remove and keep warm until all the batter is used.
  3. Serve the flapjacks topped with  yoghurt, honey, almonds, and lemon.

